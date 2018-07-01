VIDEO: Ambidextrous Pitcher Fires Throw to First Lefty After Liner Injures Right Arm

Philadelphia Phillies righty Vince Velasquez was struck in his throwing arm with a rocket off the bat of Washington’s Adam Eaton. In severe pain, the pitcher made chicken salad out of other chicken stuff by picking it up with his left hand and firing it to first base for the out. He was forced to leave the game and taken for X-Rays, which came out negative.

The amazing feat of both-sides-ism wasn’t a total surprise as Velasquez spent a year in high school as a lefty center fielder while nursing an injured right arm.

This is surely the best ambidextrous moment in baseball since Pat Venditte’s debut.