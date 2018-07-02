Belgium Completes Biggest Knockout Round Comeback in 48 Years with Incredible Injury Time Fast Break

Belgium fell behind 2-0 to Japan in stunning fashion in the first ten minutes of the second half of their Round of 16 matchup. The Belgians were heavily favored, but looked to be on the ropes in the 2018 World Cup knockout match.

The last time a team came from 2-0 down in a knockout round match to win was West Germany against England in the 1970 quarterfinals. A two-goal comeback had only happened two times since in knockout matches–West Germany in the 1986 final against Argentina, and the Netherlands in 1994 against Brazil, but both eventually lost after tying it back up.

Then Roberto Martinez went to his bench with substitutes, and they worked out brilliantly, with both Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli scoring. Belgium scored their first goal in the 69th minute to pull within one, when Jan Vertonghen headed what appeared to be a cross attempt across after a failed clearance, but it went into the far corner of the net. Then, Fellaini headed in a brilliant cross from Eden Hazard to tie it in the 74th minute.

Then, in injury time, with the game appearing on the verge of extra time, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois snagged a ball and made a great, quick pass down the middle to a streaking Kevin de Bruyne, and the break was on. It was a thing of beauty unless you were rooting for Japan. Romelu Lukaku, who had missed several chances in the match, played a vital role, both changing his run to cut across and pull the defense in, and then dummying it and letting the ball roll through to a wide open Chadli.

What a comeback. Brazil-Belgium is going to be explosive.