Dan Fouts: 'Don't Ever Refer To Me As A Los Angeles Charger'

Dan Fouts played his entire 15-year NFL career for the San Diego Chargers and became a legend in the process. On Monday, during an interview with “Ben & Woods” on 1090 AM in San Diego, the Hall of Fame quarterback made his feelings for being connected to the Los Angeles Chargers abundantly clear. Spoiler alert: They aren’t positive.

When host Ben Higgins pointed out that Fouts was referred to as a “Los Angeles Chargers Hall of Famer,” Fouts said he would dispute that characterization. Then he dropped the hammer:

“Don’t ever refer to me as a Los Angeles Charger. I am proud to be a San Diego Charger.”

I’m sure Dean Spanos and his marshmallow-brained sons loved hearing that.

You can listen to the entire interview below: