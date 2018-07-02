Dan Gilbert Addresses LeBron James' Decision

LeBron James is leaving Dan Gilbert’s Cavaliers for the second time. By now, everyone saw Gilbert’s letter the first time, this time, he was much more appreciative:

Dan Gilbert has spoken. And no, it’s not in Comic Sans this time. A classy way to send LeBron James off… pic.twitter.com/Nfmaar73cx — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) July 2, 2018

Well said.