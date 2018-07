It’s Monday night and we just got a Shams bomb:

Free agent DeMarcus Cousins has agreed to a deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2018

Woj has the contract details:

Cousins will sign a one-year, $5.3M deal with Warriors, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/LaTLH3oOTB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

Here’s how they afforded it:

The Warriors basically used the money they got back from Kevin Durant taking the 1+1 (a little more than $5 million) and pitched it over to DeMarcus Cousins on the MLE. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 3, 2018

This move certainly gives Boogie Cousins the luxury of rehabbing his Achilles to full health. All that matters is he’s ready for the playoffs. How in the world is anyone beating the Warriors next season?