Here Are The Most Popular ESPN Personalities Among the Interns

Summer interns have made their way to Bristol and are doing the tasks often assigned to summer interns. Fulfilling graduation requirements is no joke and one could certainly do worse than diving into the work of ESPN. It appears there are 55 of them and 39 participated in a survey. The results were then crunched and disseminated.

Now we now that, within the group, the Atlanta Falcons and New York-based sports teams are very popular. Also popular?

Stephen A. Smith, identified as favorite ESPN talent by 34 percent of respondents, twice as popular as the next closest choices (Scott Van Pelt at 17 and Michelle Beadle at 14). Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols each picked up 7 percent of the vote.

Full results are here.

Stugotz garnered at least one selection. Stugotz! His stock is rising.

Congratulations to the fan favorites. And I think I speak for all of us when I say they need to do another survey after the internship to see how the numbers look after a summer of interaction.

[ESPN Front Row]