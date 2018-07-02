10 Greatest Players to Put on a Lakers Uniform: LeBron vs. Magic vs. Kareem

The Lakers, the most storied franchise in NBA history, just added arguably the most storied player in NBA history, LeBron James.

Now with 6 of the top 8 scorers in NBA history, including each of the top 3; 6 of the 13 players to win multiple MVPs; and 25 Hall-of-Famers (as for now), the Lakers now have an even greater dilemma: Who are the 10 Greatest players to put on a Lakers uniform?

*This list is NOT based on a players’ performance/accomplishments while a Laker, but based on the overall career of every player that has, or will officially wear a Lakers uniform.

10. Steve Nash

Steve Nash’s Lakers run was hard to digest, but his career sure was not. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was a floor general, a marksman, and a show stopper. The definition of the quintessential point guard: Steve Nash.