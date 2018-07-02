Roundup: LeBron James Building Lakers Roster; Best Buy Stopped Selling CDs; Epic Prison Escape in France by Gangster

Alexis Ren, model … here’s a truck driving into a Walmart, and then driving around inside … two year old goes missing, turns out he crawled into the woods … “Your chances of living longer are better once you reach 105” … Julia Roberts joined Instagram, and that’s news? … the new cloning angle in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom could go many ways … still depressed by the shooting at The Capital Gazette was, and the deaths of innocent people … protests and riots in Portland over the weekend …. Best Buy stopped selling CDs yesterday … Cheryl Cole broke up her boyfriend …

Relationships matter in sports now more than money, which is why LeBron left Dan Gilbert and Cleveland; it’s also why Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. NBA free agency thoughts and predictions, yes, I was wrong about Paul George. [Podcast]

Could Dan Gilbert be one of the potential buyers of Sports Illustrated? [NY Post]

Allegedly, there’s free Bud Light in California if Mexico beats Brazil. [CBS LA]

Elfrid Payton to the Pelicans, maybe to fight over backup minutes to Rajon Rondo? [NOLA.com]

“Brazilian football fan dies after slicing open her THROAT when she fell on her wine glass while celebrating team’s victory against Serbia.” [The Sun]

A lot of millennials never saw Run TMC in the late 1980s, but that trio would be super popular now with League Pass and all the games on cable. [SI.com]

Some idiot is destroying Negro landmarks in Kansas City. [Bleacher Report]

Former Ball State linebacker Wendell Brown was sentenced to four years in prison in China for defending himself in a bar fight. [Japan Times]

JaVale McGee is headed to the Lakers after winning two titles with the Warriors. [Warriors Wire]

Really nice job by Aly Wagner calling World Cup games for Fox. [Vogue]

France may be missing Karim Benzema, but given how well Kylian Mbappe has played, does it matter? [The 18]

Here’s video of the riots that happened over the weekend in Portland.

A Star is Born looks awesome. I didn’t realize for who was starring opposite Bradley Cooper until they said her name.