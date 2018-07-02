Neymar Had His Ankle Stepped On, Then Stepped on Mexico's Throat

Neymar scored a 51st minute goal to put Brazil up 1-0 against Mexico. Desperation set in for El Tri as they sensed a seventh consecutive Round of 16 elimination looming.

With 20 minutes left to play, Mexico’s Miguel Layun stepped on Neymar’s balky ankle. It was sold as an accident and went unpunished. It may not have been an accident.

Great camera angle here on a huge flashpoint, as Miguel Layun steps right on Neymar's ankle.#BRA #MEX #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/iBPbkoR6OB — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) July 2, 2018

Neymar had a rather strong reaction to it, some of which could have been motivated by the interest of drawing attention to the incident. Some of it could have been broad artistic license to explore the space.

Eventually, he got up and got even, setting up a Roberto Firmino goal to seal Brazil’s spot in the quarterfinals.

FIRMINO MAKES IT 2-0! Neymar's shot gets deflected into Firmino's path and the Liverpool man taps it home to double Brazil's lead. pic.twitter.com/myy7bXRehU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 2, 2018

A sixth World Cup crown is there for the taking and an engaged Neymar is looking like the best player still alive in the tournament.