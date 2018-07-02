PGA Tour Pro Accuses Another Pro of Cheating at Quicken Loans National

On Sunday, at the Quicken Loans National, Joel Dahmen accused his playing partner Sung Kang of cheating.

Now usually, “cheating” isn’t a word that is thrown around lightly on the PGA Tour, and it’s very rare that one pro will come out and describe the actions of another pro as cheating, but Dahmen insisted Kang did just that when he took a drop on the par-5 10th hole.

“Kang cheated,” Dahmen said on Twitter, “[he] took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost.”

The shot in question came when Kang attempted to cut his second shot across the hazard, but lost his ball in the native area. If his ball did in fact cross the hazard and then bounce back into the native area, he was right to take his drop a mere 35-yards from the green. Dahmen and his caddie, however, insisted that the ball never crossed the hazard and should have resulted in Kang taking a drop back down the fairway where the ball crossed the hazard.

Here is the ShotLink graphic of Kang’s 10th hole shots.

The whole situation took around 25 minutes and the group behind even played through. Dahmen lost the argument and after his drop, Kang chipped to 17 feet and was able to make the putt to save par. He finished the tournament in solo third and earned a spot in The Open Championship.

Dahmen continued sharing his feelings on Sunday night after the event had ended.

