Australia and the Philippines were playing a FIBA World Cup qualifier when all hell broke loose. Thon Maker got involved, doing his best Liu Kang Mortal Kombat impression with a flying dropkick. The top video has the full context; the bottom ones are quick snippets.

Disgusting scenes in Phillipines. Worst thing I've ever seen in a sporting event! Look at all those coward punches by the Phillipines players. #FIBAWCAQ pic.twitter.com/9yO1yLWf40 — Sam Bennett (@sambenno) July 2, 2018