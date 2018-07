A 34-year-old Australian woman was bitten by a tawny shark she was feeding and was dragged underwater. It was unpleasant.

Melissa Brunning initially believed she had lost her finger but escaped “relatively unharmed.” She now has a simple message for the rest of humankind.

Don’t feed sharks. And be mindful of your surroundings.

Yeah, that checks out. Very sound advice from a reliable and knowledgeable source.