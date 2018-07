England and Colombia are in an intense battle for a spot in the quarterfinals. After an exceptionally chippy first half, a member of Colombia’s coaching staff sought out England’s Raheem Sterling and laid a shoulder on him.

Columbian players and now the coaching staff being absolute petty dickheads to Raheem Sterling. #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/64QynH55wS — Mike P Williams 🌹 (@Mike_P_Williams) July 3, 2018

Then the coach pointed at his shoulder as if it was Sterling who initiated the contact, which I believe would be physically impossible considering the angles.

The cheap shot went unpunished, but will no doubt be properly addressed in tomorrow’s British tabloids.