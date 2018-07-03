Jay Cutler Is Done With Football (Unless He Isn't)

Noted NFL quarterback Jay Cutler retired last year, then came back, and how has retired again, unless he hasn’t, he told his wife on their reality show.

From PFT:

In a clip for his wife’s reality TV show, Cutler is shown talking to her about his future, and when she asks him if he’s 100 percent done with football, he won’t say that. “I mean, I can’t say 100. Probably,” Cutler said. Asked when he’ll know for sure if he’s retired, Cutler answered, “September.”

His wife, reality TV person Kristin Cavallari, would prefer this be the end for Cutler, 35, saying she has made a lot of sacrifices during the last eight years, during which time Cutler has been paid more than $107 million for playing quarterback, and subjected himself to the further possibility of longterm brain damage.

“This is my turn,” Cavallari said.

OK, sure.