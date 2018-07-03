PM Roundup: Jessica Chastain; Manny Machado Trade Rumors; Reuben Foster Suspended Two Games

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which really loves a good club sandwich.

Jessica ready to take on It: Jessica Chastain and the other stars of “It: Chapter Two” gathered for a cast photo yesterday.

Machado on the move?: So are the Baltimore Orioles going to trade Manny Machado or just hang on to him and pray in free agency?

Foster suspended two games: Reuben Foster has been suspended two games by the NFL for his conduct.

Tweet of the Day:

joke’s on Boogie though, a $5 million salary in San Francisco means he’s gonna need to share an apartment with 11 roommates — adrian crawford (@Crawf33) July 3, 2018

