PM Roundup: Jessica Chastain; Manny Machado Trade Rumors; Reuben Foster Suspended Two Games

Jessica ready to take on It: Jessica Chastain and the other stars of “It: Chapter Two” gathered for a cast photo yesterday.
Machado on the move?: So are the Baltimore Orioles going to trade Manny Machado or just hang on to him and pray in free agency?
Foster suspended two games: Reuben Foster has been suspended two games by the NFL for his conduct.
Trading Lonzo Ball Would Be A Huge Mistake By The Lakers
Here Are The Most Popular ESPN Personalities Among the Interns
Tim Tebow Update: He Let a Ball Hit Him in the Head While Playing Left Field
Seeding the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs
Will the Lakers win championships with LeBron James?
Don’t blame DeMarcus Cousins for his smart move of joining the Warriors
Sweden moved on to the quarterfinals of the World Cup
Jimmy Butler is not a fan of the young Timberwolves
Robert Woods is getting married and then he’ll be ready to set the NFL on fire
