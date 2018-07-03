REPORT: Lakers Considering Trades for John Wall, Damian Lillard Among Other All-Stars

The Lakers potentially trading for Kawhi Leonard is getting all the buzz, but could they end up trading for another all-star? According to Chris Sheridan, the Lakers are considering trading for several big names:

“A number of trade options are being considered by Lakers executives Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, and names that are being bandied about include Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, Bradley Beal, and John Wall … among others.”

If they are not truly confident they can add Leonard next summer – they should not be – this would be the route to go.

The name that stands out is Damian Lillard. A player that LeBron has spoken highly about this past season, and is a natural fit with on the court. Bradley Beal would also give LeBron the marksman he will need as history has proven.

Trading for Beal or Lillard would diminish the need for Lonzo Ball even more which could lead to him being included in a trade package.

Whether it be health, contracts, or playoff history, trading for Kevin Love, DeMar DeRozan, or John Wall would have to come with some level of concern.

One thing is for sure, if the Lakers do not make a trade, they will not be spending much time in the playoffs next season.