Live Look at the LeBron James Banner in Cleveland Coming Down

Workers are taking down the famous LeBron James banner hanging on Sherwin-Williams’ headquarters in downtown Cleveland. The sad event is being streamed live and could take some time. It’s the perfect time-waster for a person in need of some therapeutic imagery or one simply looking to laugh at the Cavs’ misfortune.

A previous version was taken down in 2010 after James went to the Miami Heat. A new version went up in 2014 after James announced his homecoming. There likely won’t ever be a third version, so be sure to savor the moment.