Max Scherzer Got a Strikeout on a Pitch That Went Through the Batter's Legs

Facing Max Scherzer is a daunting task. When he’s not throwing 98 mph gas from a low arm angle, he’s biting off wicked sliders that dart glove side with tremendous furor. When a pitcher has stuff of such quality, batters tend to get embarrassed.

So Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon shouldn’t feel too bad about what happened last night. Sure, striking out on a pitch that goes through your legs and to the backstop isn’t ideal, but it can happen.

Scherzer was actually quite human last night, allowing a three-run double to fellow pitcher Rick Porcello and taking his fifth loss of the season. He’ll always have the nutmeg highlight, though, for whatever that’s worth.