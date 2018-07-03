NBA Christmas Day Schedule Has Incredible Potential

The NBA has owned Christmas Day for years now, and the 2018 lineup has spectacular potential for December 25th.

Here’s how I’d pick the games if Adam Silver asked for my opinion:

12 pm EST: Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks

Probably the 3rd and 4th best teams in the East, and even if Toronto is a better team, I think John Wall vs Giannis is a better story.

3 pm EST: Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers

It’s going to be the Eastern Conference Finals. Clearly, the two best teams in the East. The Celtics will put on a show, and show people they can play with the Warriors.

5:30 pm EST: Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers

The main event. No, I don’t think Boogie Cousins will play. Could set a record for the highest-rated Christmas Day game of all-time.

8 pm EST: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets

We’ll know next year if the Rockets’ window is closed, and how big the loss of Trevor Ariza was. The Thunder, fully healthy, could win 50 games (if they dump Melo).

10 pm EST: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Utah Jazz

The “Super Team” that gets the least publicity vs Donovan Mitchell, who might be an All-NBA player next year.