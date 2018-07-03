Tim Tebow Update: He Let a Ball Hit Him in the Head While Playing Left Field

Tim Tebow has been more productive at the plate as of late and serious people are discussing his viability at the Major League level. As an oufielder, though, there are some kinks to work out. Here he is last night playing a double into a triple by allowing the ball to bonk off his head and trickle away after hitting the wall.

The good news for the Mets is that they hardly ever play in Boston, where a Monstrous fence can humble even the most competent outfielders. Plus Tebow went 3-for-4 at the dish.

His average is up to .266 an on-base to .336. You hit like that and who cares if you kick the ball around a bit. People will pass it off as an homage to the World Cup or something.