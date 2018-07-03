Tom Brady Struggles Off the Tee in Instagram Story

Tom Brady has proven over the course of his career that he is one of the best to ever play the game of football so there’s no need in rehashing any of that. He’s also married to a super model and has that whole TB12 business thing.

But today, we’re here because Tom Brady is like the rest of us when it comes to another sport, golf.

Brady posted three videos, which you can see below, to his Instagram story that prove that even the best athletes struggle with the sport of golf.

Generally the second one is better, but it took one more for Tom to find the fairway.