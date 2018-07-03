Roundup: Argentina's Problem; "Hottest" World Cup Fan Exposed; & Cruise Staffer Survives For 22 Hours After Falling in the Water

Chantel Jeffries, a singer … “Norwegian crew member who went overboard found alive 22 hours later by Carnival ship” … a New York bakery closed down, so everyone loaded up on treats, and put them in the freezer … the Jordan Brand got some bad news last week … nobody is surprised that Russia’s “hottest World Cup fan” used to be an adult film star … you should let go of your high school grudge … author Sil Lai Abrams has named the two men she claims sexually assaulted her – Russell Simmons and AJ Calloway … xxx … Scarlett Johansson did not audition to date Tom Cruise … in Florida, they’re now eating iguanas … politics everywhere are terrible right now, but in the South? My goodness …

Really nice piece on media rabble-rouser Rich Greenfield. [Fast Company]

Sobering read on Percy Harvin, the talented-but-troubled former Vikings star who privately struggled for years with anxiety. [SI.com]

RIP longtime college basketball writer Jim O’Connell. [AP]

Crazy person in Idaho attacks children and adults with a knife for seemingly no reason, one young child didn’t survive. [Idaho Statesman]

Damion Lee, who you may remember from his time at Drexel and Kentucky, has had a really, really unlucky last five years. [Players Tribune]

Relationships matter in sports now more than money, which is why LeBron left Dan Gilbert and Cleveland; it’s also why Kawhi Leonard wants out of San Antonio. NBA free agency thoughts and predictions, yes, I was wrong about Paul George. [Podcast]

At what point do we get too much data on coffee? New claim: Scientists say more coffee “could cut risk of death.” [Newsweek]

Kudos to MLB for finally catering to fans when it comes to merchandise for sale. [Globe]

What ails Argentina soccer? Well, plenty. [Guardian]

Nice read on tennis player Petra Kvitova recovering from a violent attack. [ESPN]

The New York media loves Yankees broadcaster John Sterling. He’s turning 80 this week. [NY Post]

A private school with a price tag of $45,000 a year has been separating kids by color, and now that people know, everyone is outraged. [NBC New York]

Mike Sherman struggled a bit with his headset over the weekend. For a veteran coach who has worn a headset for what, 20+ years, this is puzzling.

The Belgium/Japan game will live forever. The 2nd half featured five goals, and Belgium was down 2-0 before scoring three in the final 26 minutes.