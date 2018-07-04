The 25 Most Patriotic Names in Sports

The Fourth of July is here and that means it’s time for a few things. Cookouts. Adult beverages. Intense patriotism and reflection. And, of course, watching sports to avoid family.

With that in mind, here are some of the most patriotic names in sports, past and present.

Ian Eagle, broadcaster

Glory Johnson, WNBA forward

George Washington, had a cup of coffee with the Chicago White Sox in the mid-1930s

Ben Revere, Los Angeles Angels outfielder

Marcus Liberty, played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets

Sam Adams, former NFL defensive lineman

Jon Jay, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder