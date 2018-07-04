The 25 Most Patriotic Names in Sports

The Fourth of July is here and that means it’s time for a few things. Cookouts. Adult beverages. Intense patriotism and reflection. And, of course, watching sports to avoid family.
With that in mind, here are some of the most patriotic names in sports, past and present.
Ian Eagle, broadcaster
Glory Johnson, WNBA forward
George Washington, had a cup of coffee with the Chicago White Sox in the mid-1930s
Ben Revere, Los Angeles Angels outfielder
Marcus Liberty, played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets
Sam Adams, former NFL defensive lineman
Jon Jay, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder
Comments