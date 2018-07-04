Oklahoma City Thunder Now Have a $150 Million Luxury Tax Bill

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially broken a barrier, and not the kind you want to cross.

The Thunder re-signed Raymond Felton to a one-year, $2.4 million deal Tuesday night. In doing so, the Thunder have become the first team to cross the $300 million mark in salary and projected luxury tax commitments. They now have a luxury tax bill of $150 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Oklahoma City crosses an historic threshold as the first $300M team in salary and projected luxury tax with the Raymond Felton signing. The Thunder now have a tax bill of $150M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 4, 2018

I’d just like to remind everyone, the Thunder aren’t markedly better since last season. They haven’t actually added anything significant to their roster (no, Nerlans Noel does not count). And the 2017-18 version of the team was out in the first round of the playoffs, as it got bounced by the Utah Jazz in six games.

It would be one thing if the Thunder had almost won a title or had gone out and gotten a significant piece and it cost them to do so. Instead, they re-signed Paul George, Jerami Grant and Felton while adding Noel. That’s it. They may buy out Carmelo Anthony’s horrific $28 million salary, but they’ll still have to pay him.

Clay Bennett is basically going to be shoveling money in the NBA’s direction for the right to have the most disappointing team in all of sports.