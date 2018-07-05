5 Undrafted NBA Players Who Could Be the Next Fred Van Vleet

Every year, there are a few undrafted prospects that end up sneaking onto an NBA roster by making a good impression during summer league play, training camp, or the G-League.

Often, these prospects are well-known college basketball players who spent multiple years in school. Case in point, Fred Van Vleet. His story is amazing.

He’s from Rockford, Illinois, so I’ve been following his journey since high school. VanVleet was a stud in high school who was All-State as a senior, and led Auburn High School within two games of a State title. Then came a storied career at Wichita State, but he wasn’t drafted in 2016.

All it took was five games in the summer league for the Toronto Raptors to sign him to a contract. During his rookie year, he made 16 trips up and down from the D-League, before eventually winning a roster spot. He bet on himself, and was recently rewarded with a two-year, $18 million deal from the Raptors.

Restricted free agent Fred VanVleet has agreed to a two-year, $18 million deal to return to Toronto, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2018

Teams are always looking for hidden gems who didn’t get drafted, and here are five guys that have the talent to finish 2019 on a NBA roster: