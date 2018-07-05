Darren Rovell Shows Deep Commitment to Hot Dog Nutritional Fact Accuracy

While you were offline enjoying the Fourth of July with barbecues, fireworks, friends and family, ESPN’s Darren Rovell had his nose to the grindstone, ensuring Joey Chestnut carbohydrate stats being disseminated on the internet were, in fact, accurate. The sports business reporter’s exchange with NBC Sports’ Justin Karp belongs in a museum, so future generations can fully grasp exactly what humankind was up to in the summer of 2018.

This is how you get to the top of your industry. No days off and a steadfast commitment to the details. We’re all looking forward to the report shedding light on what’s going on with this mysterious extra carb and what it means. Someone has some explaining to do.