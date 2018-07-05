Javy Baez Once Again Creates Great Beauty

Javy Baez, the slick-fielding and stylish Chicago Cubs infielder, plays the game with unmatched swag. It is poetry to watch him move in the field, his feet and glove and throwing arm working together in perfect unison to steal outs and astound crowds.

He is equally breathtaking on the bases, taking chances and sliding in with flair and substance to avoid tags. Yesterday, he stole home plate for the second time this year after an opposing team’s pitcher threw over to first base.

That is unbelievable body control. You can’t teach it.

Baez’s fearless trek around the bases including getting picked off first, but advancing to third on a wild throw to second, so there was some luck involved. But still, he tends to be in the right place at the right time — and have the proper tools to capitalize — more often than not.