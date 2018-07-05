PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee; Conor McGregor Negotiating UFC Return; The NBA Is Broken

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not a fan of having two Mondays in one week.
Kat’s engaged: Katharine McPhee is engaged to a 68-year-old dude because it’s 2018 and of course she is.
Conor return being discussed: Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC is currently being negotiated but there’s nothing to report yet. McGregor’s coach believes his star pupil’s competitive fire has returned after a long layoff.
The NBA is broken: The NBA is broken but not because of DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors.
