PM Roundup: Katharine McPhee; Conor McGregor Negotiating UFC Return; The NBA Is Broken

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not a fan of having two Mondays in one week.

Kat’s engaged: Katharine McPhee is engaged to a 68-year-old dude because it’s 2018 and of course she is.

Conor return being discussed: Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC is currently being negotiated but there’s nothing to report yet. McGregor’s coach believes his star pupil’s competitive fire has returned after a long layoff.

The NBA is broken: The NBA is broken but not because of DeMarcus Cousins and the Warriors.

Tweet of the Day:

Oklahoma City crosses an historic threshold as the first $300M team in salary and projected luxury tax with the Raymond Felton signing. The Thunder now have a tax bill of $150M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 4, 2018

