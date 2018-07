Clipper Darrell is a long-time, die-hard Los Angeles Clippers fan. In fact, he’s basically the face of Clipper fandom in LA. Well, it appears in their free agent frenzy, the Los Angeles Lakers have made yet another power move.

When @KingJames Calls you and says "ITS TIME FOR CHANGE"!!! pic.twitter.com/rEgUe8Vrpm — Clipper Darrell (@clipperdarrell) July 4, 2018

Oh Darrell no.

We always thought LeBron James would attract stars to whichever team he signed with. Apparently Clipper Darrell is the first to join him.

It appears he’s been leaning this way for a while:

For The 1st Time in 25 Seasons I Almost Filled this Out!!! But My Loyalty , Love and Passion for My Clippers wouldn’t let me do it!!! #FANTRUTH pic.twitter.com/s8fcwwTnUg — Clipper Darrell (@clipperdarrell) July 3, 2018