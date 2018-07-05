Report: Lonzo Ball's Camp Leaked Potential Knee Surgery to Keep From Getting Traded

As soon as the news emerged last week that Lonzo Ball had a torn meniscus, it was obvious where the news came from – his father, LaVar Ball.

LaVar Ball out here leaking the Lonzo injury news on the weekend the PG could get traded. That's how close the Lakers were to unloading him https://t.co/aeG5L3RzGq — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) June 29, 2018

The Ball injury didn’t get much play because free agency started 36 hours later, and big-name players like Paul George, LeBron, and DeMarcus Cousins were hogging all the news.

But on his podcast Wednesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had this to say about Ball’s injury:

“I know this – the team didn’t want that information out … I think there’s a belief around there, that the information was put out there from around Ball’s sphere, to keep from getting traded. If teams knew he was having knee surgery, you’re not trading for him. There was concern in there he might be put in a deal.”

Today, Woj said it’s not a lock that Lonzo gets surgery.

Listening back to pod discussion on Lonzo Ball's knee injury, I misspoke: What I planned to say was that he may require surgery, not that he requires it. https://t.co/YcI2iV0CQc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2018

LeBron isn’t a week into his Lakers tenure and we’ve already got a leaked report about Lonzo’s injury, and now LaVar besmirching the name of Rajon Rondo.

Yeah, this is going to be a trainwreck.