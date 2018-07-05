5 Winners and Losers of NBA Free Agency

It has been an expensive, thrilling, shocking, telling, star-studded start to the NBA free agency period thus far. Here are the five winners and losers ranked 5-1:

5. Winner – Thunder; Loser – Lonzo Ball

Winner – Thunder: Most thought the Thunder traded for Paul George just to rent him one year ago, oh were they wrong. The second biggest free agent this year wasted no time in re-signing with OKC and at least for the moment, has given small-markets hope.

Loser – Lonzo Ball: It sounds as if Lonzo’s camp knew trouble was on the horizon leaking his injury so he was not moved. The ball-dominant Lonzo Ball will now be joined by LeBron James and Rajon Rondo who also need the ball in their hands. The need for Lonzo in Los Angeles is decreasing by the day.