Rory McIlroy Not Losing Sleep Over Not Winning a Major Since 2014

Rory McIlroy isn’t worried about winning another major in his career.

Ahead of the Irish Open, where he finished with an opening round two-under and is currently three back of the leader in a tie for 17th place, McIlroy claimed he isn’t losing any sleep over not winning a major since 2014.

“Look, if I didn’t win another major for the rest of my career, nothing is going to change in my life whether I win one or not. “Obviously I don’t feel like I’ll have fulfilled my potential. But at the same time, there’s other things in my life that are more important than golf. “I’d be disappointed, but again, it’s not going to change things. I don’t panic. It doesn’t keep me up at night.”

It sounds like McIlroy knows that the competition has stiffened over the last three to four years with the emergence of Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Justin Thomas, and Brooks Koepka – I’ll leave D.J. out of that group since he’s been around longer, but obviously he’s going to be in that mix for a while as well – making it that much tougher for him to win another major.

He continued:

“It’s still my career and I still want to make the most of it and I still feel like I have a lot of time left to make my mark on golf. “But at the same time, as I said, it doesn’t keep me up at night thinking if I never win another major, I can’t live with myself.”

McIlroy is definitely not done winning, as we saw when he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this year, his first win since winning the TOUR Championship and FedExCup title in 2016. He’s only 29 years old and while no one can predict the future, it would be dumb to say he will never win another major championship considering what he’s achieved in such a short time on the PGA Tour.

He was in the final pairing with Patrick Reed at the Masters searching for the career grand slam but his final round didn’t go as well as he would have liked and he finished tied for fifth.