In Defense of Stephen A. Smith And Not Knowing How to Pronounce "Memes"

ESPN summer intern favorite and all-around hardworker Stephen A. Smith has made the blogs for his pronunciation of the word “memes”. And it’s easy to see why, because it’s not the proper way.

Smith now joins Jim Nantz in the select club of highly successful and well-off sports personalities who have been bested by the word. But you know what? I would argue that it’s a badge of honor not to know how to say it. In fact, it’s a sign of a life well-lived.

I recall a carefree time in my own existence when I’d only seen the term in print and not heard it from the lips of an actual human being. Oh, those were the good old days. I can’t think of a single way my life has improved with the influx of people saying “meme” out loud.

Like Smith and Nantz, I believed it was “me-me” like the Roadrunner would say. I was devastated to be corrected the first time I had the courage to say it as such in conversation. It’s been all downhill from that moment.

Good luck to Smith on his new journey. I know the struggles ahead but am living proof that one can come out the other side with minimal to average bitterness.