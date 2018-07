Trae Young and Grayson Allen get tied up 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/EanpeWoLtf — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) July 6, 2018

Grayson Allen is now playing professional basketball but is still up to his old tricks. Here he is getting tangled up with Trae Young in a summer league game between the Jazz and Hawks. Cooler heads eventually prevailed but it was pretty fun there for a while.

Look at Allen lower his shoulder and fight for extra yardage. Can’t teach that.