PM Roundup: Gigi Hadid; Belgium Bounces Brazil From World Cup; Tony Parker To The Pelicans

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, whose pick of France to win the World Cup is looking mighty good right about now.

Belgium is through!: Belgium knocked out World Cup favorite Brazil on Friday, setting up what should be an amazing semifinal matchup with France.

Tony to NOLA: Tony Parker is leaving the San Antonio Spurs to sign with the New Orleans Pelicans. Parker has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Pelicans after 17 seasons with the Spurs.

Tweet of the Day:

Dee Gordon is insane. pic.twitter.com/QT8F3qfzZl — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 6, 2018

