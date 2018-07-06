Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson Doing $10 Million Matchplay Will Be Awesome

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are planning a blockbuster deal to play a $10 million one-on-one, winner-take-all round of golf, Alan Shipnuck reports for SI’s golf.com. Apparently this was close enough to happening on July 3rd that Mickelson thought it was a done deal, but it fell through. Nevertheless, the sides are working towards getting this done at a later date.

Yes, this is a gimmick. That being said, the winner of The Masters receives a hair under $2 million. The $10 million pot for this gimmick represents extremely high stakes. As Mickelson told Shipnuck:

Given that both are sitting on fortunes in the mid- to high-nine figures, is $10 million really that big of a deal? “It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson says. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”

If they find a way to put this spectacle on one of the Saturdays or Sundays before football season takes over our lives again, you know you’ll tune in to watch.