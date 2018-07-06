Trae Young Has Had a Horrific Start to Summer League

Trae Young, the former Oklahoma Sooner who was selected fifth overall by the Mavs and traded to the Hawks, had a nightmarish start to his rookie NBA Summer League in Utah. Through three games, he’s shot 12-52 from the field — he’s shot an astoundingly bad 3-24 from three-point land.

Young’s most noteworthy highlight thus far has been a scuffle with Grayson Allen:

It’s obviously way too early to declare with any sort of seriousness that Young will be a bust for his whole career, but there are definitely some signs that he needs to develop physically over the next couple seasons to have a viable one. “Trae Young isn’t physically ready for the NBA … but had to leave college after the season he just had,” Jeff Goodman tweeted. “Went from not even being on draft boards to a high-lottery pick. He needs some time before we judge him. Maybe a couple years.”

For his part, Young is keeping his head up through these ordeals: