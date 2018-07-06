Washington Nationals Fall Behind 9-0, You'll Never Guess What Happens Next

The Washington Nationals find themselves smack dab in the middle of a divisional race. Each night is important and the wins and losses tend to get magnified around this time of year. So what happened last night may prove to be a turning point.

Or just a freak occurrence. Who knows?

After spotting the Miami Marlins a 9-0 lead on Thursday, the Nats mounted a spectacular comeback before eventually winning, 14-12.

Trae Turner did the heavy lifting by blasting two home runs, including a grand slam, and racking up eight RBI, which tied a Major League record for a leadoff hitter. The nine-run rally is the biggest since the team moved to Washington and ties a franchise mark set by Montreal in 1997.

You can’t win many games by gifting the other team a touchdown and safety, but the ones you do will sure be memorable.