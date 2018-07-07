Tennessee Politician: Vote for Me, I'm Not Butch Jones

All politics are local and those seeking public office use whatever they can to gain an advantage over opponents. In Tennessee, that includes playing on anti-Butch Jones sentiment. Jason Emert, a Republican running for Senate, has a new ad highlighting the differences between himself and the ill-fated Volunteers coach. It draws heavily on the trite “brick by brick” catchphrase Jones was so fond of using.

Here’s the original. Man, remember this guy?

Jones went 34-27 in Knoxville before being fired after an 0-6 start last season. He did not exactly follow through on his promises, and Emert is probably smart to point this out. One wonders, though, if he’s noticed that border wall promise he’s touting hasn’t exactly been fulfilled yet either.