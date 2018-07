Former NFL Pro Bowler Brandon Browner was arrested earlier today after being wanted for kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and violation of a restraining order, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Browner was identified as the man who allegedly broke into a home and forced a woman back into her residence, harmed her, made threats to kill her, and left with a $20,000 Rolex watch.

The victim has had a previous relationship with Browner.