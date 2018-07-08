Brock Lesnar Will Face Daniel Cormier For The UFC Heavyweight Title

Brock Lesnar is officially back in the UFC and he’s getting a heavyweight title shot. The 40-year-old former champion will face Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight belt at Madison Square Garden as the headliner of UFC 230 in November.

Brock Lesnar will fight the winner of tonight’s main event in November at Madison Square Garden for the UFC heavyweight championship, multiple sources confirm. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) July 8, 2018

Cormier shocked observers on Saturday night by knocking out reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the first round of their super fight. He is now the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, becoming just the second fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two belts simultaneously.

After the fight, Cormier (who improved to 21-1) called out Lesnar and the big man was in the building. Lesnar entered the ring and the two went at each other, trash talking and shoving. It was clearly all scripted:

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

Video of Lesnar trashing the UFC heavyweight division is below (fair warning the language is NSFW):

Brock Lesnar that’s how you hype a god damn fight #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/FWeOk9Kro1 — Chuck Naso (@ChuckNaso) July 8, 2018

Lesnar last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt on July 9, 2016. He won via unanimous decision, but that result was overturned and ruled a no-contest after the WWE star tested positive for a banned substance (clomiphene). He holds a career mixed martial arts record of 5-3 (with one no contest) and hasn’t actually won an MMA fight since submitting Shane Carwin on July 3, 2010.

It was obvious Lesnar would return to the fighting. UFC president Dana White is desperate for a big fight and some star power. Conor McGregor has been absent from the company for almost two years, Ronda Rousey is now a full-time professional wrestler and no one else has stepped into the spotlight. Lesnar is a big name who should sell tickets.

Cormier is now undoubtedly one of the best to ever step into the cage and he’s 14-0 as a heavyweight. He and Lesnar should put on a fun show.