Croatia's Domagoj Vida Sparks International Incident With Pro-Ukraine Comments After Beating Russia

Shortly after his Croatian side broke the hearts of the host country in a World Cup quarterfinal match, defender Domagoj Vida sparked an international incident by making pro-Ukraine comments in a Facebook video.

Vida, appearing with former national team member Ognjen Vukojevic, shouted, “glory to Ukraine,” an anti-Russian mantra made popular after the country’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russian fans were not happy with the development, and took to the streets with anti-Croatia chants of their own.

Когда узнали новость про Виду pic.twitter.com/2k173wai8U — Филипп Папенков (@PippoGranato) July 8, 2018

Nothing like an international incident to spice up an already spicy tournament. FIFA has launched an investigation into the eight-second video. The issue?

Article 3 of FIFA’s disciplinary code, regarding improper conduct, prohibits “political slogans in any form” while Article 54 states: “Anyone who provokes the general public during a match will be suspended for two matches and sanctioned with a minimum fine of CHF 5,000 [$5,050].”

Vida said his comments were meant as a joke. Guess the “stick to sports” people will have a victory if the statement results in a suspension for the semifinals.

[ESPN]