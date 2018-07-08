LeBron James Lakers Mural Already Defaced, Fixed

Local artists tried to do something nice and welcome LeBron James to Los Angeles with a mural depicting the four-time MVP either snarling or trying to figure out what that offending smell has reached his nose.

Not everyone loved it because James is nothing if not a polarizing figure. One less than reasonable Lakers fan offered a bounty to anyone willing to commit some light vandalism.

I'm offering $300 to anyone who destroys this mural and shares a video. The mural is located at Baby Blues BBQ – 444 Lincoln Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 #Lakers #Kobe #Lebron pic.twitter.com/N1UhEHbnjL — Lakers Fanbase (@BenOsaze) July 6, 2018

And someone did. They always do.

Well that didn't last long smh pic.twitter.com/Jjq0rrEM43 — LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOSLALakers) July 8, 2018

This is why we can’t have nice things. Any of us. James is apparently a fraud because he’s gone 3-6 in the NBA Finals. The Lakers franchise, by comparison is 16-15 in the Finals overall and 11-14 since moving from Minnesota. They’ve won almost half of the time! One can see why someone would be so upset with a player who has made it nine times and often lost with inferior talent.

Anyway, the damage was minor enough that some quick elbow grease left the mural good as new, presumably until the next guy gets his hand on a can of spray paint and comes hot with the takes.