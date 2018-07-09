Ranking the 10 Best Centers in NBA History

Ranking the Top 10 centers in NBA history is difficult because it depends what you’re judging the players on. Stats matters, and to an extent, so do rings. But could these players dominate in any era? How do you compare racking up absurd stats in the 50s and 60s vs putting up stats in the modern era?

10. Dwight Howard

Many names were in the mix for the final spot – Alonzo Mourning, George Mikan to name a couple – but I went with Howard, a 5-time All-NBA 1st team player who won Defensive Player of the Year three times. He led Orlando to the Finals. Yes, the 2nd half of his career has been an abject disaster, but he’s still a lock for the Hall of Fame.