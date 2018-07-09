PM Roundup: Becca Kufrin; Manny Machado Stays Focused Amid Trade Talk; Lessons From Baseball's First Half

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would like you to know that the best salad on any menu is always a Caesar salad.

Virginia paid cash for Becca and her boys: The state of Virginia reportedly paid $536,000 plus incentives to get “The Bachelorette” to film there. I haven’t watched a minute of this season of the show (I watched a season with an ex-girlfriend a few years back…neither relationship lasted), but I saw Becca Kufrin interviewed. She is awesome and whichever of these douches she picks doesn’t deserve her.

Manny just staying focused: Manny Machado says he just has to stay focused amid the crazy trade talk surrounding him.

Lessons from the first half: The lessons we learned during baseball’s first half.

Tweet of the Day:

Mo Bamba reverse alley oop in transition pic.twitter.com/yf9IIPqgyR — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 9, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Ranking the 10 Best Centers in NBA History

VIDEO: Shohei Ohtani Back

No One Will Remember These All-Star Snubs

It Sure Sounds Like Rob Gronkowski Could Still Be Traded

Around the Sports Internet:

The entire NBA is waiting for Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs to break up (or not)

Freddie Roach says he hasn’t talked to Manny Pacquiao since the Jeff Horn fight

The one trade that could win the New York Yankees a World Series

These five college football coaches need to win this season

Song of the Day: