Chris Mannix on the Lakers: "This is the Type of Team That Spontaneously Combusts"

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show this morning and was asked about the Los Angeles Lakers’ interesting roster construction around LeBron James. His answer, and prognosis, should have purple and gold enthusiasts sweating.

“LeBron loves playing with high IQ players,” he said. “Is that how you’d describe JaVale McGee? Is that how you’d describe Lance Stephenson?”

He then touched on the Lakers’ apparent disinterest in finding a guy capable of shooting from the outside in an era where that element has never been more important. Also, the obvious potential for a major personality clash.

“The guys around him just make no sense and that doesn’t even take into account the brewing, like, war that could take place between [Rajon] Rondo and Lonzo [Ball] and LaVar who you have to throw in this mix as well. The Lakers are doing a hell of a job selling this narrative that [they’re] the type of team that can LeBron through the final stage of his career but I think it’s total nonsense. I think this is the type of team that spontaneously combusts right around mid-season.”

That doesn’t inspire confidence.

Look, it’s not even mid-July, so all predictions should be taken with a grain of salt. But I find myself way more open to Mannix’s way of thinking than those who believe James and this cast of characters will figure it all out and things will copacetic. There are just so many red flags to consider on the face — and who knows what will happen when adversity strikes, which it will.

So maybe, by definition, this is a hot take. My money says Mannix ends up looking very smart for saying this come March. Or even earlier.