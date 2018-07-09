Dominick Cruz On Brock Lesnar: 'That Guy Is Absolutely Doping'

UFC fighter Dominick Cruz is regarded as one of the top pound-for-pound mixed martial artists in the world, so his opinion carries serious weight. On Monday he threw some serious shade in Brock Lesnar’s direction.

During an interview with the Scott & BR Show on 1090 AM in San Diego, Cruz was asked if he was worried that Lesnar would fail a drug test before his heavyweight title fight against Daniel Cormier. Here’s what he had to say:

“Absolutely. One hundred percent. If he makes it to the fight I’d be shocked. And I just mean that because USADA is the toughest anti-doping system there is on planet Earth, and that guy is absolutely doping. Period. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And he’s not been in mixed martial arts, so of course he’s been doing that stuff. How they’re going to get him to be clean on fight night is beyond me.”

I think Cruz just said what we were all thinking. Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene when he last fought at UFC 200 two years ago and was suspended for a year. It’s not a stretch to believe he’s doping again.

You can listen to Cruz’s entire interview from Monday below: