It Sure Sounds Like Rob Gronkowski Could Still Be Traded

In March, it was reported that the chances were increasing that the Patriots could trade Rob Gronkowski. As the draft passed and Patriots owner Robert Kraft called the rumors “hogwash,” it appeared like he would be staying put. Now, according to Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, teams “still think he could be made available at some point”, adding:

“Where’s the restructure of his contract?” said one AFC personnel executive. “Until that’s done, I think he’s still available. I wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick is going to test Gronk’s buy-in with the contract.”

This seems to be a story that is not going away and is certainly not dead just yet. While Gronkowski is one of, if not the most effective tight ends of all-time, he struggles staying healthy and the Patriots have shown they can win without him.

On June 15, a week after another set of Gronkowski trade rumors emerged, Adam Schefter told The Big Lead he thought it would have made the most sense for him to be dealt around draft time.