Jenny Taft, the FOX Sports reporter who is covering the World Cup now and will join Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on FS1’s Undisputed when she returns, interviewed France forward Kylian Mbappe in French:

France takes the pitch vs. Belgium in the #WorldCup semifinals tomorrow, and we know Jenny Taft has done her homework. 📝 🔊 Sound up for @JennyTaft with @KMbappe en francais! pic.twitter.com/gJP2PXK8d6 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) July 9, 2018

This is a pretty cool spot from Taft, who went to French immersion school as a young kid.

Disclosure: TBL founder Jason McIntyre is an on-air personality for FS1.