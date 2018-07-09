Jon Sciambi Started to Do Play-By-Play for the Wrong Game

We live in a second-screen existence and on-air announcers are not immune from the phenomenon. ESPN’s Jon Sciambi was working the Dodgers-Angels game Sunday night in Anaheim while also sneaking peeks at the Padres-Diamondbacks 16-inning affair. That led to a classic mixup as he began to narrate the action from his phone instead of the one happening outside his booth.

Audio proof of Boog watching the #GenerationDBacks #LetsGoPadres game pic.twitter.com/obCl340MGO — MLB on ESPN Radio (@MLBonESPNRadio) July 9, 2018

A bit unusual, but it could have turned out so much worse. Imagine Sciambi offering an impassioned call of a key late-inning play happening hundreds of miles away while the listening audience became increasingly exasperated.

Actually, maybe he should start doing that as a bit to keep the public on its toes. The world could benefit from a no-rules baseball Red Zone channel.